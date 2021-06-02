Maynilad energizes P100-million solar farm in La Mesa compound

Maynilad's solar power farm at the La Mesa compound in Quezon City. Handout

MANILA - Maynilad Water Services Inc on Wednesday said it has installed a solar power farm inside the La Mesa compound in Quezon City as part of its sustainability commitments.

In a statement, the concessionaire said it recently "energized" the newly constructed P100-million 1-megawatt photovoltaic solar power farm in the area.

The solar farm occupies approximately 8,250 square meters and is meant to supply Maynilad's La Mesa Pumping Station and, in turn, reduce its dependence on the grid and on fossil fuels, Maynilad said.

Maynilad said the facility was designed for "optimal use" for 40 years or more. It is expected to generate around 10 percent in annual cost savings on the consumption of the pumping station.



“We operate a lot of facilities to ensure non-stop delivery of water and wastewater services. This new solar farm provides a renewable energy source that will enable us to generate energy savings and also decrease our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Maynilad president and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez.

The entire Luzon grid is currently suffering from low power supply due to increased demand, maintenance work and other factors.

Green energy sources, such as solar farms, could help augment supply.

