Moms splurge on sterilizers as coronavirus pandemic persists

MANILA — Demand for cleaning gadgets and sterilizers recently doubled, an online shopping site said, as pandemic weary moms turned online to purchase their family's needs.

Sterilizer sales doubled in recent weeks, parent-centric shopping website Edamama said, following an an uptick in COVID-19 infections.

“In a bid to keep their homes safe, moms are investing on sterilizers and air purifiers, with these being sought-after items on Edamama in addition to everyday essentials,” Edamama said in a statement.

Diapers also continued to drive sales to the site which catered to young Filipino parents.

Thousands of diapers have been sold since the website was launched last year.

“Our mission is to simplify decision-making while helping mothers find everyday joy in parenting,” said Bela Gupta, founder of edamama.

Diaper sales also pushed the site to create a diaper subscription service.

"They can transact on our site once and expect their diaper delivery every month or two, with free shipping and the option to pause or edit their subscription anytime,” Gupta added.

Last year, shopping site Shopee said home and living items, mobile accessories, and fashion were among their top products.

Lazada Philippines meanwhile said its daily sales grew by 2.5 times in 2020 on the back of an e-commerce boom amid the stay-at-home lifestyle forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

