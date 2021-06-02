LIST: Canceled flights on June 2 due to bad weather

MANILA - Several domestic flights were cancelled Wednesday due to bad weather brought by Tropical Storm Dante, which has maintained its strength while crossing Luzon.

The following flights were cancelled as of 2 p.m:

PAL EXPRESS

2P 2905/2P 2906 Manila-Antique-Manila

2P 2041 Manila- Caticlan

2P 2039 Manila- Caticlan

2P 2043/2044 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

State weather bureau PAGASA, in its 11 a.m bulletin, said Dante was moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph.

It is expected to make its 6th landfall in Bataan on Wednesday night.

