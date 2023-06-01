Indonesian billionaire donates over P41-M to PH gov't

RTVM screengrab

MANILA — Indonesian businessman Dato’ Sri Tahir has donated more than P41 million to the government to support President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's social programs, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said the businessman also vowed to support Marcos' other projects during their meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday.

During this event, Tahir "handed over" SGD1 million or P41.6 million, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said. Tahir knows the Marcoses after meeting them when they were in exile in Hawaii, based on the statement.

“So maybe I use this opportunity. I like to see, explore, we can work together in social work,” Tahir was quoted as saying.

“We have been working in the region. So, I hope that, with your permission, with your support, let me arrange to explore," he added.

Aside from this, the Indonesian billionaire said he is interested in building a hospital in the Philippines.

“We are running the largest private hospital in Indonesia. So maybe if we can invest also in a hospital here,” he said.

Tahir is a property and banking magnate in Indonesia who founded the Mayapada Group. He has businesses in the financial, healthcare, hotels, media, and mining sectors.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed Tahir to his Presidential Advisory Council in 2019.

Video from the Presidential Communications Office