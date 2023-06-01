Fruitas acquires startup, expands could kitchen venture

MANILA — Fruitas Holdings Inc said on Thursday it acquired the 3-year old Fly Kitchen Inc to expand its cloud kitchen business.

Fruitas launched its cloud kitchen arm called Nube Kuxina in the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Fly Kitchen is a cloud kitchen business founded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By integrating its own brands with the Fly Kitchen ecosystem, Fruitas will be able to significantly expand its cloud kitchen business, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Fruitas said it aims to market its own brands such as Fruitas fresh juices, Ling Nam, Soy & Bean, Sabroso Lechon and more via Fly Kitchen, which is present in 4 strategic locations in Metro Manila.

"The startup complements our present activities and will enable us to accelerate the growth of this new source of revenue and profit for Fruitas," Fruitas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Lester Yu said.

"We are optimistic about the future of Fly Kitchen because many Filipinos have changed their eating habits. This will enable us to continue to reorient our company and strengthen our visibility online,” he added.

The deal was closed on June 1, the company said.

