Elon Musk reclaims rank as world richest in Bloomberg index

In this file photo taken on March 22, 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's 'Gigafactory' in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. Patrick Pleul, POOL / AFP

MANILA — SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of June 1.

Musk's wealth exceeded that of former richest man LVMH's Bernard Arnault.

Musk's net worth was estimated to be $192 billion, growing over $1.9 billion while Arnault's total net worth declined by $5.25 billion to $187 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Some $11.2 billion was wiped out from Arnault's fortune after LVMH stocks fell due to concerns that the looming US economic slowdown could affect the demand for luxury goods, Bloomberg said in another report.

Musk, meanwhile, just concluded a visit to China where Tesla has a strong presence. The eccentric billionaire also recently bought Twitter for $44 million.

Bloomberg said the index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people based on their estimated net worth.

LIST: Top 10 richest people and their net worth according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Elon Musk $192 billion Bernard Arnault $187 billion Jeff Bezos $144 billion Bill Gates $125 billion Larry Ellison $118 billion Steve Ballmer $114 billion Warren Buffet $112 billion Larry Page $111 billion Sergey Brin $106 billion Mark Zuckerberg $96.5 billion

