MANILA - More people became open to switching jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic as workers reassessed what's valuable to them, and as more Filipinos came to prefer flexibility in employment, according to recruitment portal Jobstreet Philippines.

Many quit their jobs to look for other opportunities because their priorities had shifted, Jobstreet country manager Philip Gioca said on Wednesday in a virtual briefing.

Besides worries over the COVID-19, many workers also switched jobs so they could spend more time with their families. Others cited low salaries, long commutes as well as a change in values as reasons for switching jobs, he said.

"A new event is happening. It’s called the great reshuffle. The great reshuffle is coming into the limelight," Gioca said.

Some 67 percent of employees decided to prioritize their mental health and well-being, according to Jobstreet's 2021 Global Talent Survey.

Jobstreet also said 53 percent of Filipino workers now prefer remote work setups and 41 percent would accept pay cuts as long as they are allowed to move to affordable locations, the group said.

In the last 2 years, a lot of people have been reevaluating, reassessing what is best for them, Jobstreet said.

"The pandemic gave them time to really understand what is important for them," Gioca added.

With the reshuffling of millions of jobless Filipinos, Jobstreet partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry to address the employment gap with a virtual career fair this month.

Jobstreet said the job fair is open for all opportunities but it also focuses on available remote work as well as using the "mobile-first design" or when mobile devices are used as the main contact point for the recruitment process.

Unemployment slightly improved in March with 2.87 million jobless Filipinos.

“In this career fair, we want to highlight different employment types available for our candidates as they are rethinking their approach to the concept of work," Gioca said.

Jobstreet said job seekers could find the following top work-from-home job opportunities online:

encoder

engineer

officer staff

virtual assistant

architect

IT roles

From June 13 to 17, over 75,000 jobs will be available, including remote, provincial and entry-level roles from hundreds of companies including ePLDT, JPMorgan Chase Bank, BDO, SM, Wilcon Depot and Accenture, among others, Jobstreet said.

Jobstreet said it partnered with LUNA Academy for webinars where applicants can learn tips on job applications.

Those interested to register can visit the Jobstreet virtual career fair portal.

