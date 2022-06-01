MANILA - Century Pacific Food Inc (CNPF) on Wednesday said it has finalized the purchase of Ligo assets with the acquisition of the Ligo manufacturing facility in Zamboanga.

The Century Tuna maker announced in December 2021 that it would acquire the assets and intellectual property related to the manufacturing of Ligo products.

The move will allow the company to manufacture Ligo products in the region, Century said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"CNPF acquired the building facilities and equipment to manufacture Ligo products in Zamboanga, Philippines...This acquisition is aligned with the Company’s mission to provide affordable nutrition to its consumers. CNPF has a long-standing business in the sardine category.," Century said.

"The Company will be leveraging its scale and capability to create more value for the brand, which will, in turn, strengthen its core business," it added.

Century said the deal, which was executed on June 1, was paid in cash.

Century said Ligo will be "highly synergistic" with its line of stable marine products including canned tuna.

RELATED VIDEO: