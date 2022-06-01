Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. Oil firms implemented price rollbacks today after price hikes the last 11 weeks. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Bureau of Customs on Wednesday said it would donate seized and forfeited fuel to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.

In a statement, the BOC said it would donate a total of 47,356.8 liters of fuel in favor of the government, out of which 41,356.8 liters would go to the PCG and 6,000 to the military.

It said these fuel stocks were seized during its enforcement activities under the Fuel Marking Program. Unmarked fuel means no duties and taxes have been paid.

Some of the fuel stocks were seized from the several facilities and premises of firms including Joycel Bus Lines in Caloocan City, Lemiz Fuel Station and Star Oil/Min Ley Gasoline Station in Meycauyan, Bulacan, Fuel Source Gas Station in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija and at retail gas station in Arayat, Pampanga operated by Luzon Petromobil Integrated Service Stations Inc, the BOC said.

"Under their agreement, the AFP will provide the manpower needed to assist the BOC in its law enforcement activities while the latter will, upon forfeiture of its seized illegal fuel, donate them to the AFP," the BOC said.

Fuel marking, which involves injecting chemical identifiers into tax-paid oil products, is being implemented under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law to curb the smuggling of petroleum products

