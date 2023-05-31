Philippine debt rises slightly to P13.91 trillion as of April

MANILA — The national government's total outstanding debt reached P13.91 trillion as of the end of April 2023, the Bureau of Treasury said on Wednesday.

The total rose by P54.24 billion or 0.4 percent compared to the previous month, the BTr said.

The increase was attributed to the net issuance of external debt and local currency depreciation against the US dollar, it added.

Out of the total debt stock, 32 percent was sourced externally while 68 percent were domestic borrowings, the BTr said.

The government earlier said its debt-to-GDP ratio improved to 60.9 percent in 2022.

