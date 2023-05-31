PAL says flights unaffected by North Korea satellite launch

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Wednesday its operations were not affected by flight restrictions issued by local aviation authorities in relation to North Korea's satellite launch.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) directing all commercial pilots to avoid the airspace surrounding North Korea, South Korea, and eastern Japan from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, until 7:59 a.m. on June 11.

"Philippine Airlines assures that its flights are not affected by the said airspace restrictions. We continue to closely monitor the situation. In the event flight rerouting will be deemed necessary, we will carry out these flight routing adjustment," the flag carrier said in a statement.

Pyongyang earlier announced that its military spy satellite was in the final stages for the launch.

However, on May 31, the Korean Central News Agency reported that there was a failed launch after the rocket carrying North Korea's spy satellite had engine trouble.

- with a report from Kyodo News

