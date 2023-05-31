Makabayan mulls SC intervention if Maharlika becomes law

MANILA -- The Makabayan bloc on Wednesday said it may go to the Supreme Court if the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill is passed into law.

"Pag-aaralan po namin yung susunod na hakbang kasi kailangan makita natin yung laman ng provisions at hindi pa po yan lumalabas hangga't di natatapos yung bicameral [meeting]... Pag-uusapan po namin kung mag- su-Supreme Court tayo kaugnay niyan," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said in a press conference.

Brosas, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel reaffirmed their opposition to the creation of the sovereign wealth fund.

"Parang equivalent ng 1/10 ng ating national budget yung balak ng ating counterparts sa Senate yung ilagay sa Maharlika Investment 'Scam.' Ganoon siya kalaki, hindi biro yung amount na pinag-uusapan," Manuel said.

"Wala tayong extra na pera. Kung meron mang extra... dapat ito ay itulong na lang direkta sa ating mga mamamayan," Castro said.

The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading their version of Maharlika bill. The House passed their version of the bill last year.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. listed the bill as a "priority."