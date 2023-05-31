Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled flights on May 31 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2023 11:10 AM

MANILA — Several domestic flights were canceled on Wednesday due to the bad weather in their destination, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Affected flights on May 31 as of 09:30 a.m. include the following.

CEBGO 

  • DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose (Mindoro)-Manila
  • DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6051/6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
  • DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
  • DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

Several flights were also canceled late last week to typhoon Mawar, known locally as Betty.

