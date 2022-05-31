Tax reforms generated P576 billion for gov't in 4 years: DOF

MANILA - Several laws from the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) of President Rodrigo Duterte have generated a total of P575.8 billion in additional revenues from 2018 to 2021, the Finance Department said on Tuesday.

Out of the total, the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law contributed P476.1 billion, the tax amnesty law with P14.6 billion and the sin tax laws with P85 billion to the state coffers from 2018 to 2021, the DOF said in a statement.

In 2021 alone, the tax from the TRAIN law, the Tax Amnesty Act, and the Sin Tax Reform laws reached P228.6 billion or 13 percent above the target for the year, data from the Domestic Finance Group (DFG) showed.

The Tax Amnesty Act allowed errant taxpayers to settle their outstanding liabilities while the sin tax reform laws, which include RAs 11346 and 11467) along with other TRAIN provisions, imposed higher excise taxes on cigarettes, heated tobacco products, vapor products and alcoholic beverages.

These tax reforms, along with the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, make the CTRP almost 90-percent complete, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said.

The incremental revenues, earmarked to fund infrastructure programs and the universal health care law allowed the government to increase spending on social services and has helped the country "weather the worse" of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said.

RELATED VIDEO: