Some Filipinos in Sri Lanka queue for up to 12 hours for gas

People wait to buy kerosene at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 April 2022. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE/file

Some Filipinos in Sri Lanka continue to suffer from the shortage of basic necessities such as food and gasoline as the country struggles with bankruptcy.

Sri Lanka is faced with a shortage of foreign currency reserves. Unable to pay for debt and prices of goods, its people is suffering from shortage in supply.

Zarah Muneeb, a Filipina teacher who married a Sri Lankan national, said it was easier for her who has local in-laws compared to Filipinos who have no relatives there.

"Meron po mga kababayan natin na nahihirapan, meron sa mga post nila na nahihirapan sila sa sitwasyon. Minsan hatinggabi nakapila sila sa queue sa petrol, meron 10 oras, 12 oras," she said.

(We have fellow countrymen who are in more difficult situations. Based on their Facebook posts, sometimes they have to queue at midnight for petrol, some for 10 hours, some 12')

Although the country has recently seen a change in government, Muneeb said it is unlikely to revert to the normal in the near term.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Welfare Welfare Authority said they are working together to repatriate Filipinos who want to go back home.