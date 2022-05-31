Workers install the new train sets of the MRT-7. Handout photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Tuesday said its subsidiary has commenced construction of the MRT-7 depot on the 20-hectare property in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan after delays due to right-of-way issues.

SMC Infrastructure said the project will have enough capacity to accommodate up to 150 train cars, exceeding the current capacity set at 36 trainsets or 108 rail cars to ensure room for future expansion, it said.

MRT-7 trains are made in South Korea by rail systems provider Hyundai Rotem. All 108 MRT-7 train cars are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, SMC said.

The company has already received several train cars for the rail line.

“This is yet another important milestone reached by our MRT-7 team, who have been diligently working for several years now, even throughout this pandemic, not only to build the physical structure of the rail system, but also to overcome the many right-of-way and property-related challenges faced by a project of this scale,” said SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

“With the necessary land area for the MRT-7 depot finally complete, we can’t waste any more time; our people are fully committed to delivering this vital project to the public as soon as possible,” he added.

Ang said the project, which would also house maintenance and operations of the trains, would be ready to support operations by the end of 2023.

SMC said the MRT-7 is currently at over 60 percent completion, with most of the construction work focused on the first 12 to 14 stations.

Aside from the depot, the last 2 stations were also delayed due to right-of-way issues, the company said.

SMC earlier said the project, which will link with MRT-3 and LRT-1, is set to open by December 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: