First batch of private sector-procured AstraZeneca vaccines arriving late, says adviser

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration/File Photo

MANILA - The delivery of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines procured by the private sector would be delayed by as much as 4 weeks, presidential adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Conception said Monday.

About 1.17 million doses will arrive by July 14 instead of the fourth week of June, Concepcion told Teleradyo.

"May konting delay ng arrival ng AstraZeneca. Instead of fourth week of June, magiging July, mga July 14. Hindi naman masyadong delay. It’s still within July," Concepcion said.

(There's a slight delay in the arrival of AstraZeneca. Instead of fourth week of June, it will arrive by July 14. It's not too much of a delay)

"Unfortunately hindi natin macocontrol ito. Talagang may mga delay," he added.

(Unfortunately, we can't control this. There will be delays)

The first batch arriving in July are meant for private sector workers and are allocated as first doses. The second dose of AstraZeneca, under the guidance of the health department, could be administered 8 to 12 weeks after, Concepcion said.

Some 1.17 million jabs will also arrive in August, he said.

Concepcion said at least the NCR Plus should achieve herd immunity by the end of the year due to its contribution to the country's gross domestic product.

Another private sector group led by port magnate Enrique Razon is also working with the government for the procurement of Moderna vaccines.

About 70,000 Moderna doses or 1 percent of the total 7 million order will arrive by June 21, Razon earlier said.

The Philippines has so far administered some 5.1 million doses and has fully vaccinated over 1 million Filipinos.

