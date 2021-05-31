Inflation likely at 4 to 4.8 percent in May: BSP think tank

Women check pork meat products at the Paco Market in Manila on May 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Inflation in May likely settled within the 4-4.8 percent range, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday.

The central bank's point of inflation projection is at 4.4 percent, it said in a statement.

Main sources of upward prices pressures for the month are higher prices of meat, domestic petroleum products and upward adjustments in Meralco electricity rates, the BSP said.

The decline in prices of rice, vegetables and fish due to improved supply as well as the peso appreciation could offset the upward price pressures, it added.

"Moving forward, the BSP will remain watchful of economic and financial developments to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with the BSP’s price stability mandate," the BSP said.

Inflation in April was at 4.5 percent, above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

