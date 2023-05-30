URC acquires idle sugar milling equipment to expand capacity

MANILA — Universal Robina Corp said on Tuesday it would acquire the idle sugar milling machinery and equipment of Central Azucarera Don Pedro Inc (CADPI).

In a statement, URC said the assets would be used to expand the capacity and improve the sugar recovery process at URC's sugar mill in Balayan, Batangas.

CAPDI's machinery and equipment will raise Balayan mill's capacity to 8,000 tons per day from 5,000, URC said.

URC said it aims to accommodate more sugarcane farmers at its Balayan mill to help them with their livelihood. Raising the mill's capacity will also ensure ample sugar supply for consumers, it added.

“The farmers are currently suffering from low sugar recovery on their sugarcane deliveries due to long waiting time in the truck yard,” URC said.

URC said its Balayan mill would also extend its milling season, which usually ends in April, until June.

