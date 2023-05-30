MAYNILA -- Naglatag ng kanyang “Turno en contra” speech si Senate Minority Leader Sen. Koko Pimentel nitong Martes kaugnay ng panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) o Senate Bill 2023 na nakasalang ngayon sa plenaryo.

Dito idinetalye ni Pimentel kung bakit hindi dapat na maipasa ang naturang panukala.

“I have a strong belief that the establishment of the Maharlika Investment Fund is totally unjustified. Forcing it therefore presents significant risks and concerns that cannot be ignored. The MIF bill will have far reaching effects on our economy and the future of our country,” sabi ni Pimentel.

Unang pinuntuhan ni Pimentel kung bakit napunta ang MIF bill sa Senate Committee on Banks sa halip na sa Committee on Government Corporation.

Naniniwala si Pimentel na dapat itong itama ng Senado dahil imporanteng nasusunod aniya ang proseso sa pagpapasa ng isang panukalang batas.

Ayon pa kay Pimentel, maraming magagandang pangako ang MIF bill pero ang katotohanan aniya ay dadalhin nito ang bansa sa marami pang utang.

“What is most certain in the midst of this uncertainties to be brought about by the creation of the MIF is that the endless road to their promise land will be built with blood, sweat and tears in the form of hard earned taxes paid by every Filipino,” sabi ni Pimentel.

Inusisa din ni Pimentel kung kaninong ideya ang pagkakaroon ng Maharlika fund dahil nanatili aniyang misteryo para sa kanya ang pinagmulan nito.

“Who’s idea was the Maharlika Investment Fund? The origin of the MIF remains a mystery to us, to me. It was never mentioned during the presidential campaign, not in the SONA and not even in the medium term fiscal framework presentation... So the most logical question to us is - Saan ba nanggaling ito?" ani Pimentel.

"Is it possible that we are doing this as a favor to a businessman who has access to the ears of the powers that be, whose business or bottomline has been hit by the downturn of the world economy and thus would need a new client? We will hopefully know the identity of this big time influencer in due time,” giit ni Pimentel.

Kaya importanteng balikan aniya ang orihinal na panukalang batas mula sa Kongreso at malaman kung kaninong ideya ito nagmula.

Nais ding malinawan ni Pimentel kung saan ba talaga huhugutin ang pondo para sa sovereign wealth fund ng MIF.

Naniniwala si Pimentel na wala namang surplus o sobrang pera ang gobyerno para gamiting investment sa MIF.

Hindi aniya kagaya ng Pilipinas ang mga mayayamang bansa na unang nagkaroon ng SWF gaya ng Norway, Russia at Kuwait na nagawang mag-invest dito noon pang 1953 matapos madiskubre ang kanilang kayamanan sa supply ng langis.

Ipinaalala pa ni Pimentel ang 1MDB ng Malaysia na nalugi ng tinatayang $4.5 billion.

Ang P75-billion na huhugutin aniya sa Landbank at DBP ay bahagi ng investible funds ng mga nasabing ahensiya.

Maaari naman aniyang magkaroon ng amyenda sa mga batas na bumuo sa mga naturang ahensiya at hindi na kailangan ng panibagong GOCC o sa pamamagitan ng Maharlika Investment Corporation.

“We criticized them for not being bolder/risk takers but if their charter and BSP regulations prevent them from doing this then why aren’t we calling for the amendment of this regulation and give them more leeway or elbow room? The solution being proposed is to create an entirely new entity and hire new people to gamble the funds which the LBP and the DBP are prohibited from gambling with… Should we allow the left hand to do what the right hand cannot do?” sabi ni Pimentel.

Kasalukuyang nagpapatuloy ang debate ng Senado sa panukala.

