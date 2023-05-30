LIST: Canceled flights on May 30 due to 'Betty'

MANILA — Some flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather brought by typhoon Betty, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

The airlines enumerated the canceled flights as follows:

UNITED AIRLINES

UA 192 Manila-Guam

UA 193 Guam-Manila

CEBU PACIFIC

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

CEBGO

DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6051/6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Affected passengers may avail of refund, free rebooking or opt to put their ticket value in a travel fund, the airline said.

"This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the typhoon passes. Guests are urged to check real-time flight status updates.. We continue to monitor the situation across all the airports we fly to," Cebu Pacific said.

Betty entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday morning and moved northwestward. Its forecast track shows a landfall is unlikely and it may exit the PAR on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO