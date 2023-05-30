Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled flights on May 30 due to 'Betty'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2023 10:26 AM | Updated as of May 30 2023 02:03 PM

MANILA — Some flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather brought by typhoon Betty, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

The airlines enumerated the canceled flights as follows:

UNITED AIRLINES

  • UA 192 Manila-Guam
  • UA 193 Guam-Manila

CEBU PACIFIC

  • 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

CEBGO

  • DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6051/6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Affected passengers may avail of refund, free rebooking or opt to put their ticket value in a travel fund, the airline said.

"This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the typhoon passes. Guests are urged to check real-time flight status updates.. We continue to monitor the situation across all the airports we fly to," Cebu Pacific said.

Betty entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday morning and moved northwestward. Its forecast track shows a landfall is unlikely and it may exit the PAR on Friday.

