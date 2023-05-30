MANILA — Some Cebu Pacific flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather brought by typhoon Betty, the Manila International Airport Authority said.
The airline enumerated the canceled flights as follows:
- 5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan - Manila
- DG 6043/6044: Manila – Coron - Manila
- DG 6047/6048: Manila – Coron - Manila
- DG 6051/6052: Manila – Coron - Manila
- DG 6055/6056: Manila – Coron - Manila
- DG 6064/6065: Cebu – Coron - Cebu
- DG 6066/6067: Cebu – Coron - Cebu
- 5J 404/405: Manila – Laoag – Manila
- DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
- DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila
- DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila
- DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila
- 5J 312/313: Manila – Taipei – Manila
- 5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao - Manila
- 5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao - Manila
Affected passengers may avail of refund, free rebooking or opt to put their ticket value in a travel fund, the airline said.
"This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the typhoon passes. Guests are urged to check real-time flight status updates.. We continue to monitor the situation across all the airports we fly to," Cebu Pacific said.
Betty entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday morning and moved northwestward. Its forecast track shows a landfall is unlikely and it may exit the PAR on Friday.
RELATED VIDEO