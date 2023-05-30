MANILA — Some Cebu Pacific flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather brought by typhoon Betty, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

The airline enumerated the canceled flights as follows:

5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan - Manila

DG 6043/6044: Manila – Coron - Manila

DG 6047/6048: Manila – Coron - Manila

DG 6051/6052: Manila – Coron - Manila

DG 6055/6056: Manila – Coron - Manila

DG 6064/6065: Cebu – Coron - Cebu

DG 6066/6067: Cebu – Coron - Cebu

5J 404/405: Manila – Laoag – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila

5J 312/313: Manila – Taipei – Manila

5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao - Manila

5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao - Manila

Affected passengers may avail of refund, free rebooking or opt to put their ticket value in a travel fund, the airline said.

"This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the typhoon passes. Guests are urged to check real-time flight status updates.. We continue to monitor the situation across all the airports we fly to," Cebu Pacific said.

Betty entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday morning and moved northwestward. Its forecast track shows a landfall is unlikely and it may exit the PAR on Friday.

