MANILA - Improving tax collections could be more acceptable to the public compared to imposing new taxes, House Minority Leader and Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman said Monday.

The Department of Finance earlier unveiled its proposed Fiscal Consolidation and Resource Mobilization program, which aims to raise new revenues to help pay for the country's ballooning debt.

The plan involves deferring the personal income tax reductions and imposing digital sales tax and tax on luxury goods, among others.

But there are other ways to raise more funds, Lagman said.

"No. 1, Improving the tax collection efficiency of government, No. 2, plugging the loopholes in the tax system, as well as rationalizing the reduction of more tax exemptions. Catching the tax evaders, and also to improve the tax to GDP ratio which is now at 18 percent," Lagman said.

When asked about the P203 billion unpaid estate taxes of President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr, Lagman said "When we embark on catching tax evaders as part of the improvement of tax administration, then that should be included in the agenda."

Experts have earlier said the president and his family need to set a good example when it comes to paying taxes.

The Philippines' national debt ballooned to P12.68 trillion in March 2022 due to heavy borrowing to fund the country's COVID-19 response as well as its ambitious infrastructure program.

The country's debt-to-GDP ratio reached 63.5 percent in March, which is higher than the global recommended standard of 60 percent.

-- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

