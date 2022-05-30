President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the inauguration of the new 20-story Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Head Office Building in Pasig City on May 23, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo



MANILA — Various Cabinet officials on Monday highlighted the Duterte administration's tax reforms, massive infrastructure push, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the government's 2-day culmination activity "Duterte Legacy Summit."

With a month to go before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office, cabinet officials said the country was in better shape compared to 2016.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the incoming Marcos administration will inherit many “hard-won” reforms in finance, trade liberalization, foreign investments and public services.

Dominguez touted a tax reform program which he said modernized tax policy and digitalized tax collection.

This program collected over P575.8 billion and led to a record low debt-to-GDP ratio of 39.6 percent in 2019, he said.

Dominguez added the Philippines became financially and fiscally able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the following year.

Among these mounting what he described as the “largest social protection program in Philippine history” with a P3 trillion or over $61 billion in pandemic response.

Also speaking on the first day of the “Duterte Legacy” summit were Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Social Work and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista, and COVID-19 response adviser Vince Dizon.

Dizon said the government’s vaccination program had been a success with over 200 million doses already reaching the country despite receiving criticism when it began in 2021.

Tugade, meanwhile, reported on the building of new airports and rehabilitation of public transport such as the MRT.

Public Works Undersecretary Emil Sadain described the Duterte administration as the "golden age of infrastructure" with the Build, Build, Build program.

Año, on the other hand, reported the admin’s 8888 and 911 emergency hotlines as tangible efforts in reducing red tape and bringing response quicker to citizens.

He also included the impact of its anti-insurgency program through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Lorenzana highlighted the return of the Balangiga bells from the United States as part of the country’s security, justice and peace achievements, as well as efforts to protect the Philippines’ territories in the West Philippine Sea.

The reports also featured live and pre-recorded testimonials from Filipinos who benefited from various government programs.

The summit will continue on Tuesday with reports on the government’s accomplishments in health care, protection of overseas Filipinos, the Bangsamoro, and the war on illegal drugs.

WATCH