MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas warned the public to exercise caution when dealing with phone numbers that are using automated voice prompts allegedly from the central bank trunkline.

Consumers have been reportedly receiving fraudulent calls from mobile numbers and when they call the number back, they allegedly hear a recorded message that is similar to the BSP trunkline voice prompt, the central bank said over the weekend.

The BSP said it does not have an official mobile phone number.

"​The BSP reminds the public to refrain from providing any personal or financial information to unverified or suspicious sources," it said.

Official BSP contact details, including its trunk line (+632) 8811-1277, are posted on its official website, it said.

The National Telecommunications Commission also recently ordered the three major telco operators to remind users about the proliferating fake jobs text scams.

