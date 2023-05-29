LIST: Canceled flights from May 29 to 31 due to 'Betty'

MANILA — Several flights remain canceled from May 29 until May 31 due to typhoon Betty, the Manila International Airport Authority said on Monday.

The affected flights are:

CEBU PACIFIC (MAY 29):

5J 196/197: Manila - Cauayan - Manila

5J 404/405: Manila - Laoag - Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila - Masbate - Manila

5J 504/505: Manila - Tuguegarao - Manila

5J 506/507: Manila - Tuguegarao - Manila

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (MAY 29):

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2230/2231 Cebu - Baguio - Cebu

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (MAY 30)

PR2196/2197 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (MAY 31):

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

PR2936/2937 Manila - Basco - Manila

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Monday advised passengers to contact their respective airlines ahead of their flights to monitor the situation in various regional airports.

Here's the update on regional airports according to CAAP:

- Good weather conditions prevail in Area 1 (Baguio, Laoag, Lingayen, Rosales, Vigan) airports. However, there are cancellations by Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines at the Laoag International Airport

- Cebu-Baguio PAL flight has also been canceled according to Area Center 1 Manager Ronald Estabillo

- Moderate rain and winds were experienced at Tuguegarao Airport as of 3 a.m. but weather conditions are improving

- Basco Airport reported moderate winds with no rain yet. Due to Typhoon Betty, work in all government offices in Basco has been suspended until further notice, as per Municipal Executive Order No. 65

