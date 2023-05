Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gasoline prices will increase while kerosene prices will be lower this week, petroleum companies announced on Monday.

The following adjustments will take effect on May 30, Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P1.10 per liter increase

Kerosene P0.35 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

Gasoline P1.10 per liter increase

Kerosene P0.35 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P1.10 per liter increase

Refresh this page for updates.

RELATED VIDEO