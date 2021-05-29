Trains for PNR lines connecting Clark, Calamba set to arrive in December— DOTr chief

Handout

MANILA - Trains for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Projects of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine National Railways are set to arrive in December, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said Saturday.

Tugade said a simulator to be used for training of operators will arrive ahead of the trains.

"'Mayroon tayong lugar na tinatayo ng DOTr na paglalagyan ng simulator. Ito ang gagamitin para sa training ng mga taong magpapatakbo at gagabay sa proyektong ito. Handa na 'hong dumating ang mga simulator ng September o October," Tugade said in a statement.

(The DOTr is building a place to put the simulator. This will be used to train people who will operate and guide this project. The simular is arriving September or October.)

The PNR Clark Phase 1 is a 38-kilometer railway that runs from the Tutuban Station in Manila through Caloocan, Valenzuela, and some Bulacan municipalities, ending in Malolos town. It was first conceptualized in 1993.

Phase 2 of the project will connect Malolos and Clark in Pampanga, and feature an “Airport Express” aiming to slash travel time from the Clark International Airport to Makati City to “about an hour,” from the current land trip that could take at least 2 hours.

According to the Department of Transportation, the project was “shelved for two decades.”

Tugade said girders for the railway piles will be added “over the next two weeks," the transportation secretary said.

Tugade said phase 1 is already at 45.82 percent completion, while progress at phase 2 is at 28.79 percent.

The NSCR project is part of the “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure development program of the Duterte administration.