A produce vendor attends to the store’s inventory of both local and imported onions at a public market in Marikina City on January 25, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of an inter-agency committee tasked to directly address inflation in the Philippines, as Filipinos continue to deal with skyrocketing prices of key commodities.

Malacañang said Marcos signed on Friday an executive order creating the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO). Aside from dealing with inflation, the body is also mandated to "enhance initiatives to improve the economy and the quality of life of Filipinos."

The committee would serve as the advisory body to the renamed Economic Development Group (EDG)—formerly the Economic Development Cluster (EDC)—on measures to keep inflation, particularly that of food and energy, within government targets.

“In view of the increasing prices of key commodities, particularly food and energy resources, the creation of an advisory body to the EDC, tasked to directly address inflation, will strengthen the EDC, and reinforce existing government initiatives aimed to improve the economy and the quality of life of the Filipino people,” Marcos' Executive Order No. 28 read.

Among the body's mandated functions are as follows:

Closely monitor the main drivers of inflation, particularly food and energy, and their possible sources and causes;

Assess the supply-demand situation for essential food commodities during the cropping period;

Assess the possible impact of natural and man-made shocks on the supply of key food commodities;

Monitor global, regional, and domestic developments and issues that may affect prices; and

Provide timely recommendations to the EDG and relevant agencies on measures to curb price spikes and promote food security.

Marcos also ordered the body to regularly submit a report to the EDG on the Philippines' food and energy supply and demand situation and outlook every quarter, including recommendations on short, medium, and long-term measures to manage inflation.

The body will also create and maintain a dashboard containing relevant information on prices, as well as the supply and demand for food and energy commodities.

The IAC-IMO will be composed of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary as chair, the Finance Secretary as co-chair, the Budget Secretary as vice-chair; and the secretaries of agriculture, energy, science and technology, trade, and interior and local government as members.

In the same executive order, Marcos also ordered the renaming of EDC to EDG, saying there was a need to reorganize the body to ensure that "the integration of programs, activities, and priorities toward sustained economic growth remains efficient and effective."

The EDG, Marcos' order read, will be responsible for "harmonizing, coordinating, complementing, and synergizing efforts to ensure the country’s rapid, inclusive, and sustained growth."

Inflation is among the problems that have hounded the Marcos administration since the President assumed office June last year.

A Pulse Asia survey released last April showed that more than half of Filipinos did not approve of Marcos' handling of the country's inflation problem.

The pollster said 52 percent of Filipinos disapproved of how Marcos has handled inflation, while only 25 percent approve of the government’s response to rising consumer prices.

Last November, Marcos himself said that the country's inflation was "rampant" and "out of control" after the inflation rate quickened to 8 percent that month.

He also admitted that he had been "losing sleep" in creating ways on how to bring down inflation.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: