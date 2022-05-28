MANILA – Motorists using the Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) will be charged an additional P0.78 per kilometer starting Wednesday, June 1, as the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) approves the toll rate adjustment for the expressway.

In a statement, SCTEX said the toll increase – following regulatory procedure and review – confirmed the periodic rate adjustments due in 2017.

Public utility buses, however, will be provided toll subsidies and excluded from the new rates in the next 3 months, according to SCTEX.

Following is the new toll matrix for SCTEX starting June 1, 2022:

Mabalacat City to Tarlac (Class 1 vehicles)

—additional P31.00

Mabalacat City to Tarlac (Class 2 vehicles)

— additional P61.00

Mabalacat City to Tarlac (Class 2 vehicles)

—additional P92.00



Travel between Mabalacat City and Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan

(near Subic Freeport)

—Class 1: additional P49.00

—Class 2: additional P98.00

—Class 3: additional P147.00

RELATED STORY