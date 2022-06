Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are estimated to increase, gasoline rates are expected to go down on Tuesday, according to industry estimates on Saturday.

Gasoline P1.70-P1.90/L (decrease)

Diesel P1.00-P1.20/L (increase)

Kerosene P2.00-P2.20/L (increase)

Price increases were seen this year due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. China's lockdowns are also usually factored in the prices in the trade market. – With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News