Business Mentor: Operations management best practices

People dine at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City on November 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The work doesn't stop when you start your own business. There is so much more to do even after you have decided on the kind of products or services to offer, location, permits, etc. Don't worry about how much effort you put into your business. It would soon pay off once you get the hang of it, as long as you go in the right direction.

In any business, operations need to become organized and systematic. This leads to efficiency, which leads to productivity. Do you think you can handle this? Being the owner, you need to learn to take on different roles. However, you don't need to burden yourself with all the work. But you will need to choose the right people to work for you and help your business succeed.

What is operations management?

Operations management is all about planning, organizing, supervising processes, and making necessary improvements to lead to higher profitability.

Imagine a restaurant with a team of cooks and chefs in the kitchen to give you a clearer picture. Then there are other restaurant staff such as hostesses and cashiers on the other side of the restaurant that the customers see.

Most often, the chef is the owner of the restaurant. However, if he needs to be working in the kitchen, he cannot run the business all by himself. There needs to be someone who can look after what the customer wants and make the restaurant more appealing to others by creating an ambiance that would entice more people to dine in.

That is what an operations manager needs to do every single day. They need to ensure that everything flows smoothly, from taking orders to sending the order to the kitchen. He ensures that all kitchen equipment and appliances are working fine, and the pantry always has enough supplies, etc.

An operations manager must always check if everything is going perfectly. Apart from ensuring that everything the restaurant needs is complete, it is also their responsibility to look into the kind of service that each employee renders to ensure that they are always of a high standard.

Whatever customers see in the business reflects how an operations manager works. Indeed, there is some level of pressure. Therefore, the person who would do this job should be familiar with various disciplines such as general management, planning, marketing, and systems analysis and have excellent people skills.

Best Practices to Increase Productivity and Profitability

Operations management deals with processes and systems to ensure efficient and high-standard products and services to the customers. Here are some examples of the best practices in operations management.

1. Quality management standards

A system must be in place to provide an excellent flow of business processes. It is the company's framework wherein an established process for delivering a service is selected. Note that the quality management matches the customers' expectations and the methods used to fit the customers' needs.

2. Equipment upgrades

An operations manager would need to check all the equipment used to improve productivity frequently.

3. Stellar communication coordination

Communication across all departments should be quick and accurate. The operations manager needs to ensure that information reaches all the parties to raise productivity and efficiency.

4. Training and staff support

Providing training or workshops to employees is essential in creating a more productive workplace. They should be updated with the latest technology to provide a better service.

5. Quality assurance

It is not enough that there is a vast production. There should be a constant inspection to make sure that the products produced are of high quality. The same goes with how the employees render their respective jobs.

Such an effort would show how committed a business is when it follows quality operations management. Cooperation within the workplace guarantees the following:

• gain market access

• improve competitiveness

• increase consumer loyalty

• increase profits

• reduce losses or costs across the business

Remember that successful operations management is what holds an organization intact. With the ever-growing market, every business needs to identify the essentials for the company to survive.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

RELATED VIDEO