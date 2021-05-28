Metro Pacific 'interested' in local manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, boosters: MVP

MANILA - Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is interested in the local manufacture of vaccines against COVID-19.

"The group, especially Metro Pacific, are interested in the local manufacture of vaccines and also the boosters that will follow the vaccine application," MPIC chairman Manuel Pangilinan said during the company's virtual stockholders' meeting.

Pangilinan said they have met Glovax Biotech Corp but that they are open to seeing other global vaccine producers.

"We're seeing that there are particular brands that are preferred by Filipinos in terms of the vaccines that they would like to have so we're probably gravitating with those vaccines as a general point," he said.

So far, the Philippines has received doses of Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Gamaleya Sputnik V.

Local firm Globax Biotech earlier said it has plans of building a P7.5 billion facility to house operations for antigen production, vaccine formulation, and research and development.

Pangilinan said the company has already procured 800,000 doses of vaccines for the entire group with the initial delivery expected to arrive by June.

Out of the total, 750,000 doses are from Moderna while the remaining is from AstraZeneca.

The company's total employees is about 55,000, Pangilinan said.

"We have offered to all our employees these vaccines. It's a voluntary offer, it's not compulsory on our employees... So you have to include their spouses and their dependents, their children and of course their kasambahays because they're all living in one habitat," he said.

The group has also built quarantine facilities for employees.