Accredited staycation hotels may operate at full capacity, forgo COVID tests

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA — Accredited hotels can now accept guests at their full venue capacity and forego COVID-19 tests, the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response said on Friday.

Department of Tourism-accredited establishments with certificates of authority to operate for Staycation "may accommodate guests for staycation up to 100% venue capacity," said IATF and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"These staycation hotels may also forego with the COVID-19 testing of guests as a prerequisite for accommodation as long as only 18 to 65 years old shall be allowed as guests," he said in a statement.

"DOT-accredited accommodation establishments in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), on the other hand, may accommodate guests for leisure purposes for up to 30% of their venue capacity subject to DOT guidelines and other conditions," he added.

Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces are under GCQ with "heightened" restrictions at least until May 31.

Nearly 6,000 rooms at 13 hotels in the capital region are open to staycation guests during GCQ, the tourism department said.

Those aged below 15 and above 65 are prohibited from staycations, the agency said.