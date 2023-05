Gasoline prices are expected to go up by at least P1 per liter around the end of May, while diesel and kerosene prices may take small cuts, experts said Saturday.

According to experts, gasoline prices seen to increase by P1 to P1.30.

Diesel prices may stay steady or take a slight P0.10 per liter cut.

Kerosene prices will take the biggest drop at P0.20 to P0.50 per liter.

This will be the fourth straight hike for gasoline prices.

— Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News