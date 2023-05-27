Business Mentor: Taking control of your success

We make decisions based on what we want to achieve or what is needed to fill in the gaps. As entrepreneurs, we need to prepare ourselves for enormous responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed. So, let me start by asking you these questions:

What do I want to achieve in life?

What do I want to do it?

What resources do I need?

What kind of help do I need?

How will I measure the success of my plans?

How can I make each task more manageable?

When is the right time to start?

I am sure that there must be a longer list in your mind about what might be hindering you from taking the next step. But if you won’t make the move, you will be forever stuck in planning without even starting. The first step to making your dreams a reality is in believing in yourself that YOU CAN.

It is of extreme importance that you condition your mind in such a way that you are open to all possibilities and willing to embrace everything that comes along without the need of punishing yourself if things turn south. As I would often say, no matter how much planning you do, there would be instances when something messes with your plans. But those roadblocks are not meant to dishearten you but to help you to become more resilient. Be it about the business or your personal life, these challenges are meant to strengthen you as a person and allow you to think outside the box.

There is no magical potion for becoming a successful entrepreneur. You need to be equipped with a dynamic mindset that allows you to grow. This means allowing yourself to be more knowledgeable about the important things that go along with running your business towards business growth.

An entrepreneur’s mindset can make or break the business. Just like parenting- no matter how many books you read about how to rear children, nothing can beat experience because whatever happens, you find out first hand and the solution you provide will always depend on different factors.

In business, although you may have been taught a certain way how to deal with problems, you cannot always apply those solutions because circumstances vary. This means that an entrepreneur should not just rely on what he has been taught. He also needs an open mind.

Run away from people who seem to be all-knowing when in reality that person has nothing to back up his claims. You can be easily discouraged if you stick around people who know nothing about giving you advice on how you should handle your business. You might as well be surrounded by people who share your interests and have a ton of experience from which you can learn valuable lessons from.

You indeed need to work hard for your money. But more importantly, you need to learn to strategize how to make money work for you. No matter how big or small your business is, you need to take a lot of time into creating effective strategies that can help your business grow. Marketing, being the soul of the business, should not be taken lightly. Take advantage of the existing technology and it will surely do wonders for your business.

You need to focus on the long-term success and growth of your business. You must be able to identify opportunities, assess potential risks, and make decisions that will benefit the business in the long run. Remember that building the business is just the initial step. You need to ensure that you can maintain the business. Your goal is to make the business prosper so that in the future, you can add more branches, offer it for the franchise, and ultimately become your legacy.

As an entrepreneur, you are likely to face a lot of challenges. And during those times, you need to think and act quickly.

The pandemic caught us all by surprise. Resilience is important so that the business stays afloat regardless of any adversities. There may be a need for a little tweaking on how the operations go. But what’s important is that the business thrives.

You should not focus on just one task. You need to wear a lot of hats to run the business. While this can be truly overwhelming, you don’t need to burden yourself as much since there are people who can help you create and implement these plans.

If you were an employee, taking the role of an entrepreneur is a much heavier role. You no longer need to be a contributor, but a leader that people will follow. Therefore, to become an effective leader, you need to have the skills that not only can be beneficial in managing the business, but as well as skills that will allow you to be heard or listened to and believed in by your staff. You are responsible for the success of all the people working for you, as well as giving direction to the company. Being the “captain of the ship”, you will be faced with hard decisions all the time without any assurance of a safety net.

