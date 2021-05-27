Home  >  Business

Meralco says to reinstate 'reduced' P15 online, app convenience fees

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 12:23 PM | Updated as of May 27 2021 12:33 PM

MANILA - Meralco on Thursday said it would bring back the convenience fees imposed for bills payment made through its mobile app and online. 

By June 1, the convenience fee will be reinstated at a reduced rate of P15 from P47, the utility distributor said in an advisory to consumers. 

"Starting June 1, convenience fees in Meralco online and mobile app will be reinstated but at the reduced rate of P15 (from P47) per transaction, even when paying multiple bills in one transaction," it said in a text message to consumers. 

Using Meralco Online allows households to pay bills real-time without leaving their homes, it said.

Meralco said the fees go to its payment partners.

Meralco last year waived the convenience fees collected during the first lockdown imposed in the country which started in March as consumers grappled with economic hardships wrought by the pandemic. 

Several lawmakers earlier appealed to Meralco to scrap the convenience fees, citing that such charges "disincentivize" users who pay online. 

