Top China, US trade officials hold 'candid' first talks
Agence France-Presse
Posted at May 27 2021 11:27 AM
BEIJING– Trade officials from the US and China have held "candid, pragmatic" talks over the phone, China's commerce ministry said Thursday, marking their first discussions under the Biden era.
A ministry statement said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US trade representative Katherine Tai spoke in "constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect."
More details to follow.
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, US-China trade war, trade war, trade talks, China, US commerce, trade
- /entertainment/05/27/21/rabiya-mateo-on-photo-with-pbb-alum-andre-brouillette-no-malice
- /news/05/27/21/alkalde-sa-oriental-mindoro-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19
- /entertainment/05/27/21/watch-kathryn-liza-have-cute-reactions-to-riva-quenerys-pregnancy
- /news/05/27/21/cow-raffle-covid-19-vaccine-san-luis-pampanga
- /sports/05/27/21/nba-knicks-hawks-game-2-result