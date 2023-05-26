First Philippine Holdings completes acquisition of MSA-Philippines

FPH President and COO Francis Giles B. Puno (center) and MSA-Philippines General Manager Aurora J. Dereja (second from right) signed the DOAA pursuant to the terms of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement both companies forged in December 2022. Also in photo are (from left) Jose Valentin A. Pantangco Jr., FPH vice president and head, corporate planning; Joaquin E. Quintos IV, FPH senior vice president; and Hilario V. Manongtong, MSA-Philippines chief accountant. Handout

MANILA - The Lopez-led First Philippine Holdings Corp said it has completed the acquisition of the local unit of the Medical Services of America Inc or the MSA-Philippines.

In a statement, the FPH said both parties have signed the Deed of Absolute Assignment (DOAA) on May 25.

MSA-Philippines supplies hospitals with medical device services including medical personnel.

FPH said the acquisition is expected to provide the company with a platform to add new service offerings to what MSA-Philippines offers now in the healthcare industry.

The company, along with the Asian Eye Institute Inc and Pi Health Inc, said it aims to create services to improve the ecosystem of healthcare providers in the country.

FPH and ABS-CBN Corp are both part of the Lopez Group of companies.

