Tesla launches China data center to store data locally
Reuters
Posted at May 26 2021 08:37 AM | Updated as of May 26 2021 09:16 AM
BEIJING - US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it has established a data center in China to store car data locally.
Tesla said in a Weibo post that data generated by all cars it sells in China, where it is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles, will be stored locally.
Tesla would try to ensure the safety of the data in China, it said.
