Home  >  Business

Tesla launches China data center to store data locally

Reuters

Posted at May 26 2021 08:37 AM | Updated as of May 26 2021 09:16 AM

A Tesla electric vehicle (EV) drives past a crossing in Shanghai, China March 9, 2021. Aly Song, Reuters/File Photo

BEIJING - US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it has established a data center in China to store car data locally.

Tesla said in a Weibo post that data generated by all cars it sells in China, where it is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles, will be stored locally.

Tesla would try to ensure the safety of the data in China, it said.

RELATED VIDEO: 

Watch more in iWantTFC

More details to follow.
 

Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Tesla   electric vehicle   EVs   Tesla China   Tesla data center   Weibo   carmaker   automaker  

BRAND NEWS