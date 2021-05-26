Phoenix Petroleum says 'no knowledge of any interest' in PNOC's banked gas

MANILA - Phoenix Petroleum said Tuesday it has "no knowledge of any interest" to buy banked gases as of May 26.

The Dennis Uy-led firm was responding to a Manila Bulletin report that said it was looking to buy some P33 billion worth of Malampaya banked gas from the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC).

"The above statement is unconfirmed. The Company has no knowledge of any interest to purchase banked gases as of date of writing," Phoenix Petroleum said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"Should there be any manifest interest and the board approves the same, we shall make the necessary disclosures at the appropriate time," it added.

Davao-based tycoon Uy has interests in energy and telecommunications, among others.

Uy's Udenna Corp earlier said it has bought shares in Malampaya gas fields. The PNOC, meanwhile, is a state-run oil company.

