DITO says older phones can't use 'full potential' of telco's new tech

Udenna Corp Corporate Secretary Adel Tamano Udenna Corp., Technology Officer during a briefing at their headquarters in Taguig City on February 20, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Older phone models will not be able to maximize services of DITO Telecommunity which is focused on 4G and 5G, its chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said Wednesday, as the telco said it registered an "overwhelming" demand.

DITO, run by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy with China Telecom, officially launched in Luzon this month. Its services are now available in over 100 cities and municipalities.

"While we do understand the excitement and desire of our countrymen to avail of our services, certain older phone models would really not be able to maximize the full potential of the next-gen technology DITO has to offer – like providing high-definition voice calls," Tamano said in a statement.

"From day one, DITO adhered to transparency in its pronouncements, especially in what DITO can and cannot deliver yet. We will continue to improve our network to serve our countrymen who are clearly in need of a better telco provider," he added.

DITO has also released a list of compatible smartphone devices. It has been working with manufacturers to certify and test more phones with 4G VoLTE and 5G technology "so that more Filipinos can experience fast, affordable and reliable connectivity," Tamano said.

Tamano said the telco "has gone beyond" its first-year commitment of 37 percent network coverage.

"However, I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that there is still a long journey ahead of us. We cannot guarantee service in areas which are not yet officially covered by DITO," Tamano said.

Chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago earlier said the telco is on track to meet its second-year coverage target.

Optimization also continues in DITO-covered areas as well as expansion in other areas to improve coverage, the telco said.

