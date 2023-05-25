'Hot money' net outflows climb to $352-M in April



MANILA - Foreign portfolio investments registered with the central bank yielded net outflows of $352 million in April, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday.

The BSP said it recorded gross outflows of $1.1 billion and gross inflows of $713 million in April of foreign investments registered through Authorized Agent Banks.

This was higher compared to the net outflows of $70 million in March, and a reversal compared to the net inflows of &1.4 billion recorded in April 2022.

Portfolio investments are sometimes referred to as "hot money" for the ease with which they can enter and exit an economy.

The BSP said majority of registered investments, or 57.3 percent, were in PSE-listed securities, while the remaining 42.7 percent were in peso government securities, and in other instruments.

"The top five (5) investor countries for the month were the United Kingdom, United States (US), Singapore, Luxembourg and Norway with combined share to total at 84.1 percent," the BSP said.