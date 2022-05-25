Smart lauds esports team Sibol's performance in SEA Games

MANILA - Smart Communications Inc. on Wednesday congratulated national esports team Sibol for their performance during the Southeast Asian Games.

The national esports team bagged 2 gold and 2 silver medals.

Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and women's League of Legends: Wild Rift Teams, bannered by world champions Blacklist International and regional powerhouse GrindSky Eris, took home the gold medal.

The country's CrossFire and League of Legends (PC) squads, bannered by Pacific Macta and West Point Esports, bagged silver.

“We hope that more young Filipinos follow their footsteps and pursuing their passions with purpose,"Jane J. Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart said.

Philippine Esports Organization president Brian Lim thanked the company fo thei support, provided through "partnerships" with various leagues.

"SIBOL's journey to the 31st SEA Games would not be possible without the generous support of Smart, along with our other partners, who share our belief that Filipinos have what it takes to dominate the global esports stage. We are grateful to Smart and look forward to a brighter esports future with their continued support," Lim said.

Sibol placed 3rd based on medal counts in the SEA Games, behind Thailand and hosts Vietnam.