Vendors in Farmers Market in Araneta City going cashless with GCash

MANILA - Mobile wallet GCash said Tuesday it partnered with Araneta City to implement cashless transactions in Farmers Market in Quezon City.

This would allow contactless transactions between vendors and customers since vendors would be able to accept digital payments through scan to pay using the wallet's QR technology, GCash said in a statement.



Once fully implemented, customers with GCash just need to scan the unique QR code of Farmers Market stall to pay for goods, GCash said.

"We are pleased to partner with Araneta City in carrying out our very first cashless and contactless payment scheme in a public market. This is our way of helping create a safer and convenient retail environment both for our small entrepreneurs and the public consumers," said GCash Enterprise Lead for Conglomerate Accounts Ana Bautista.

"This is a major step as we adjust and move forward to the new normal in doing business," Bautista said.

GCash said the collaboration is in compliance with the government's call to use cashless payments to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

Limiting exposure and contact with other people could lower the risk of contracting the disease. Many firms, even public services have adopted contactless transactions during the pandemic

"We value the cashless payment platform provided by GCash as a welcome addition to our strict anti-COVID measures," said Araneta City’s Senior Vice President for Business Development John Castelo.



Farmers Market offers fresh seafood, meats, vegetables, ingredients and other food choices.

The Sentral ng Pilipinas recently launched the person-to-merchant (P2M) QR code system in line with its goal of bringing digital payments to 50 percent by 2023.

The BSP has said that it wants even sari-sari stores and tricycle drivers to go cashless.

RELATED VIDEO: