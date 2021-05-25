DITO Telecoms entry prompted Smart, Globe to boost signal: Former DICT official

MANILA - Competition is good, at least this is what a former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) executive believes when it comes to improving the performance of the telecommunications industry.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, former DICT Usec. Eliseo Rio Jr. said DITO Telecommunication's entry in the market "forced" Smart Communications and Globe Telecom, Inc. to improve their services.

"Parang pinu-pwersa ang Globe and Smart na pagandahin ang signal," he said.

Rio added DITO committed to cover in only 3 years 70 percent of areas that Globe and Smart covered.

"And in the 4th year lalagpas na sila.. makikita ninyo ang Globe, tatapatan na rin yun.. 'yun ang nakikita naming competitive activities," he said.

Although some reports say DITO signal is "unstable", this is part of the company's "birth pains" and should be addressed immediately, as well as concerns that the new telco may be used as China's "spy".

"They have to hire an American company to put up their cyber security... para sa privacy ng mga tao natin and of course, our national security.. kung hindi nila matanggal sa isip ng tao para mapunta sa kanila ang mga subscribers," advises the former tech undersecretary.

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte last week signed a law renewing the franchise of DITO Telecommunity for another 25 years, a document from Malacañang showed.

“This franchise is shall be extended and in effect for a period of twenty-five (25) years from its expiration date on April 24, 2023, unless sooner revoked or cancelled,” Duterte said of DITO's license to operate in Republic Act 11537.

“This franchise shall be deemed ipso facto revoked in the event the grantee fails to operate continuously for 2 years.”

DITO’s service should be “satisfactory at all times” and extend in “areas not yet served, and in hazard- and typhoon-prone areas,” Duterte ordered.

RELATED VIDEO