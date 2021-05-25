Cebu Pacific says offering more 'flexibility' to passengers

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Tuesday said passengers can now avail of its enhanced flexible add-on that allows passengers to voluntarily cancel flights for free up to 2 hours before departure.

The new and improved CEB Flexi flight add-on is available for as low as P499 during the initial booking, the airline said in a statement.

"We understand that while there is still a pent-up demand for travel in this new normal, plans can still change at the last-minute, and this product gives them added flexibility they need when booking flights with CEB,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog.

Under CEB Flexi, canceled flights can be converted into travel fund for future flights or purchase other add-ons such as seat selection or travel insurance, it said.

The product "supports the airline’s goal to continue allowing guests to travel with peace of mind while supporting the industry in its efforts to rebuild passengers’ trust and confidence in air travel," it added.

Passengers can also enjoy unlimited rebooking. Cebu Pacific earlier said it would permanently remove change fees.

Airlines in the Philippines have become more flexible in terms of rebooking and refund as COVID-19 restrictions tempered demand for air travel.

Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines and AirAsia have also been offering promotional seats to boost recovery.