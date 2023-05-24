Manila Water says Supreme Court decision has no material impact on business

MANILA — Manila Water said on Wednesday the Supreme Court decision which includes a provision barring it from passing on corporate income taxes to customers would not have an impact on its business operations.

"The ruling of the Supreme Court En Banc does not have a material effect on the business and operations of Manila Water Company, Inc," the company told the stock exchange.

"The company has been granted a franchise as a public utility under Republic Act No. 11601. Pursuant to RA 11601, Manila Water no longer deducts its payment of corporate income taxes as an expense and shall continue to be liable for income taxes under the National Internal Revenue Code," it added.

Manila Water said its external counsel has receive the May 15 Notice of Judgement by the Supreme Court for several cases.

"In the Decision, the Supreme Court declared as valid the Concession Agreement between MWSS and Manila Water," it said.

"Manila Water Company, Inc. was also declared as a public utility subject to public service laws, including the 12% limitation on rate of return and the prohibition on recovering their corporate income taxes as operating expenses pursuant to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Republic vs. MERALCO," it added.

