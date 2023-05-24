DBM approves release of P5 billion fund for BARMM, Marawi rehabilitation

Children play at the housing complex for evacuees in Marawi City on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management on Wednesday said it approved the release of P5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement, the DBM said it approved the Special Allotment Release Order amounting to P5 billion for the Special Development Fund (SDF) of the Bangsamoro.

The DBM said the national government should provide the SDF with P5 billion annually for 10 years "for the rebuilding, rehabilitation and development of conflict-affected communities."

"Patuloy po ang DBM na aalalay sa BARMM sa abot ng aming makakaya (the DBM will continue to assist BARMM as long as we can). We will ensure that we will help in its smooth transition process and strengthening its communities," Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

The most recent Marawi Siege lasted for 5 months in 2017, causing massive damage in the region and an estimated P17 billion in properties and opportunities lost, according to government estimates.

Task Force Bangon Marawi in 2018 estimated the region needed at least P49.8 billion for restoration.

The DBM said the allocation would be released by the Bureau of Treasury to the BARMM government through an authorized government servicing bank, subject to the cash programming by the national government.

RELATED VIDEO