Megawide returns to profit in Q1, eyes bidding for more infra

(L-R) Megawide CFO Oliver Tan, CEO Edgar Saavedra, and Chief Corporate Affairs & Branding Officer Louie Ferrer during a press conference prior to Megawide's Annual Stockholders Meeting in Pasig City on July 2, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Megawide Construction Corp said Monday it has recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three months of 2021 driven mainly by its construction segment as it pivots towards public infrastructure projects.

Net income attributable to equity holders reached P2.9 million while consolidated revenues reached P3.72 billion “signaling its return to a healthier performance,” the company told the stock exchange.

Construction generated P3.42 billion and delivered a net income of P168 million or 21 percent higher compared to the same period last year, the statement said.

The construction sector was among those hit by the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Megawide said it was capitalizing on advanced pre-cast technology, vertically integrated platform in construction and other support services to drive performance. It Is shifting its focus on public infrastructure projects, it added.

“We hope to offer our expertise and wide array of solutions in this fast-growing infrastructure space, whether as an engineering contractor, a service or product provider, or both, to maximize our exposure and generate more business," said Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra.

"We will also continue to be active in the residential and commercial and industrial segments to further expand our presence once the economy recovers,” he added.

Megawide is “very excited” to bid for the Metro Manila Subway System and the North-South Commuter Railway – South Line this year, Saavedra said.

The company is currently working on the Malolos-Clark Railway Project (MCRP).

